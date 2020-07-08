General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

AWLA congratulates Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang

The African Women Leaders Association, Ghana has sent a word of congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, over her nomination as running mate for the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate.



The association in a press release available to Ghanaweb.com expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the Opoku Agyemang and said the news is welcoming and heartfelt for women empowerment.



The press release continues that as an association that prides itself in gender advocacy and empowerment, they always stand for inclusion of women at the highest decision-making level especially in politics, and as such, they welcome the news of Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s nomination with hope and optimism that she will embrace the opportunity and deliver her roles and responsibilities as the Vice-Presidential candidate as shown in other areas of her professional and political life.



Read the statement below:



PRESS RELEASE



ACCRA, 7TH JULY, 2020



AFRICAN WOMEN LAWYERS ASSOCIATION (AWLA), GHANA CONGRATULATES PROFESSOR NAANA JANE OPOKU- AGYEMANG.



The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) wishes to congratulate Professor Naana Jane Opoku – Agyemang on her nomination and acceptance as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress.



Indeed, her nomination and acceptance of this respectable position, is heartwarming news to AWLA, which prides its role in the forefront of gender advocacy and empowerment and has always stood for the inclusion of women at the highest level of decision-making especially in politics. Women’s participation in politics helps advance gender equality and impacts positively on the development and implementation of a range of policy prescriptions.



It is in this light that AWLA welcomes this nomination and also sends its best wishes to the Professor.It is our hope that she will embrace this opportunity and deliver on her roles and responsibilities as Vice - Presidential Candidate as she has shown in other areas of her professional and political life. This will indeed set the pace for a monumental increase in the rate of women representation in Politics in Ghana, Africa and Beyond.



SIGNED



EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



EDNA KUMA





