AWA violence: Reckless remarks by NPP do not inspire confidence for peaceful elections – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has raised doubt about Akufo-Addo’s ability to deliver a peaceful and violence-free election following recent events that have occurred under his watch.



Citing some comments Mahama described as reckless by some key members of the NPP after the violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon while accusing Akufo-Addo of his refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting a Member of Parliament, Sam George, the erstwhile president said these precedents do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election.



Speaking at the signing of peace pact ahead of the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama said, “the events of Ayawaso West Wuogon are fresh in our minds. The administration’s refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting an honourable Member of Parliament and injuring scores of people remain one of the darkest days in our democratic history.”



“Reckless remarks by leading members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogun were just a dress rehearsal for the actual election, do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election.” He said.



He, however, pledged to promote a peaceful election on December 7, 2020.



“My name is John Dramani Mahama and I stand for peace. Let there be peace in Ghana before, during, and after the elections,” he urged.



"As we end our campaigns tomorrow [December 5, 2020] and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation Ghana. Elections are about counting heads and not cutting heads and so we will work together towards a peaceful election.”



The leaders of the two main political parties in the country have signed a peace pact to ensure peace, days to the Election Day.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama agreed to seek redress through the judicial process in the event of any electoral dispute.



The event was held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.





