General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

AU has 400 million coronavirus vaccines, only 4 million Ghanaians can have it – Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah says the Africa Union has been able to procure only 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which will be inadequate for the continent.



According to him, per the number of doses available, about four million Ghanaians can have access to the vaccine.



He also warned that people who recovered from the virus can be reinfected after eight months.



Below are details of the article



As promised on Thursday, these are my thoughts on the numerous questions about COVID VACCINES you have posed to me via multimedia platforms including my inbox. It has been difficult to answer each individual because of the sheer numbers.



I hope this info will suffice.



Did you know the best vaccine against COVID-19 for everybody living everywhere for now is staying safe and observing the protocols as prescribed by WHO and government?



Did you also know notwithstanding the brilliant breakthrough in the COVID vaccine race none of them offer 100% protection even with double dosing?



Furthermore, did you also know an infected person who recovers is only immune for about 8 months as the neutralising antibodies reduce and will require vaccination subsequently? As you well know, it has been confirmed reinfections occur.



Moreover, did you know so far the Africa Union has only managed to secure less than 400 million vaccines which if given in double doses will cover 200 million people? This translates into roughly 4 million Ghanaians.



This is why government of Ghana needs to outdoor its Vaccine Plan alongside an intense advocacy to ensure adherence to safety protocols.



And this is why I say our best vaccine is washing our hands regularly with soap under running water, wearing face masks ????, using sanitisers and social distancing.



Let me also urge you to ignore those who seek to diminish confidence in vaccines in general.



Vaccines have helped far more than the regrettable isolated cases of harm hence deserve more praise for a great job against Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B and many others. Already Israel is recording lower COVID infection rates among vaccinated populations.



And mark my words, with aggressive vaccination, Europe and the US will turn their COVID deaths and ICU congestions around once they vaccinate the elderly and people with preexisting conditions and most importantly achieve above 70% vaccine coverage (herd immunity).



In Ghana ???????? we have a lot more to do as our cases soar and our already overstretched health system thins further.



I really love you my dear friend so stay safe. Stay Alive.



Happy Weekend.



God be our helper too.



NB: Merits and demerits of cold chimp antigen vaccines versus messenger RIbonucleic Acid (mRNA) vaccines has been answered via inbox; only one person asked about that. It is not really necessary for our safety now.