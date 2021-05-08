AU appoints Mahama as special envoy to Somalia

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The African Union (AU) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has announced the appointment of former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, as the High Representative to Somalia.



In a statement, Mahamat said, “As the High Representative for Somalia’s political track. President Mahama will work with the Somali stakeholders, to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest time possible.



In fulfilling his mandate, the High Representative will be supported by AMISOM, to ensure that the mediation efforts and the peace support operation work together seamlessly.”



Mahamat further called on the Somali stakeholders to negotiate in good faith and to put the interests of Somalia and the well-being of the Somali people above all else in the search for an inclusive settlement to the electoral crisis.



“This should usher in a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole.” He added.



Mahama served as President of Ghana from 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017. He previously served as Vice President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012 and took office as president on 24 July 2012 following the death of his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills.