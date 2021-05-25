AU Day: Ghana is proud to host AFCFTA Secretariat – Government

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana has reiterated its commitment to play its constitutionally mandated duty under Africa Union(AU) treaty obligations



• This was said as the continent marked this year's African Union Day



• Ghana believes AFCFTA is a key milestone in the attainment of our Agenda 2063





The government of Ghana has indicated its commitment to ensuring that the Continental Integration Agenda of the African Union is realised to the benefit of all.



This information was contained in a press statement made by the ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration.



The press statement which was issued to mark the 58th anniversary of the African Union noted that “Today, Ghana is proud to play host to the Secretariat of the AFCFTA, a key milestone in the attainment of our Agenda 2063.



These initiatives among other flagship programmes, are meant to foster democracy, good governance, rule of law, as well as deepen regional integration on the African continent”.



It further called on Ghanaians to embrace government’s efforts at delivering on the aspirations of Agenda 2063.



“Ghanaians as a collective, are encouraged to embrace Government’s efforts at delivering on the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and re-dedicate this memorable day to playing our role in the realisation of our national and broad continental objectives through the instrumentality of the African Union.



As we commemorate this day, government of Ghana will continue to play its constitutionally mandated duty under its treaty obligations to ensure that the continental integration agenda inure to the benefit of all”.



The African Union Day is today celebrated on the AU adopted the theme: “Arts, culture and heritage: Levers for building the Africa we want”.



Below is the full statement



