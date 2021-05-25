AU Day: Africans can transform their economies – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence that in spite of the many challenges confronting African, the continent is capable of unleashing and harnessing the considerable energies and huge potential of her peoples toward making “our own unique contribution to the growth of world civilisation.”



He said Africans have within them, the ability to transform their economies and bring prosperity to their people.



“So, let us join together to make it possible within our generation, and let us work together to make it possible within our generation, and let us work together toward fulfilling, in our time, the pan-African dream of a united Africa,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in his Africa Day message, as the continent marks AU Day today, Tuesday, 25 May 2021.



Nana Akufo-Addo urged all Africans to rededicate their energies to the African Union’s Agenda 2063, titled: ‘Africa We Want’ for the implementation of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.



He noted that the SDG 2030 represent the most ambitious plan the global community has yet devised to eradicate global poverty, and, hopefully, leave no one behind.



“There is no group of peoples with a greater stake in the realisation of the SDGs than the African peoples, for reasons that are self-evident.”



Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity, which was established on this day in 1963.



The AU theme of the year for 2021 is: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”.