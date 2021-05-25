AU Day 2021: Develop technologically advanced security system – IAWPA to security experts

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Country Director of the International Association of World Peace (IAWPA) in Ghana, Dr. Sam Owusu has called on African leaders and security experts to develop and adopt a more technologically advanced security system.



Speaking to a cross-section of Ghanaians in Accra, Dr. Owusu said that the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) is a global non-governmental organisation affiliated to the United Nations Global Compact.



Its objective is to promote peace and harmony in various local communities across the globe and to ensure that the aims and objectives of the United Nations in the maintenance of global peace is being achieved.



Dr. Owusu who is also the General Overseer and Head Pastor of Pottersville Church International and the President for Christian Covenant Leadership College stated that the current advancement in information systems and digital, smart technology and artificial intelligence requires security operatives to move away from the physical or human face as the first call regarding their activities. This he said is to remove the “unfortunate impression of brute force and non-conventional modern methods in security operations.”



Whilst commending professional Africa security experts and coordinators for their efforts, Dr Owusu recommended the adoption and use of advance information systems to resolved security lapses.



Referencing examples from United States, Britain, Russia and China where advanced technologies are used to monitor, prevent and apprehend security breaches without or with minimal human intervention, the Country Director urged African governments to invest in technology and training security personnel to respect human rights.



He said “the world has moved ahead. We live in the world of technology advancement and it is imperative that the security operatives in Ghana develop systems that eliminate or minimize brute human force.



The time has come for us to adopt technology in our security operations and move away from a situation where human face and physical force are used to apprehend suspects”.



Dr Owusu made this statement to commemorate AU day in Accra.



Citing two security-related incidents widely reported in the Ghanaian media, first involving some seven heavily-armed police officers who stormed the premises of a private broadcaster to arrest a journalist Dr Owusu indicated that “we acknowledge the efforts of our security personnel in the face of inadequate resources but it is important for us to improve on the use of technology in our security operation so that over time we will not be exposed to such lapses.”



He said although the actions of the national security were reprehensible, the sacking of the coordinator has the tendency to demoralize other officers and create insecurity.



The second incident he cited is the removal of the Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator who was handcuffed in his office and pulled out by ‘thugs’ alleged to be national security operatives.



“Such situations should not be allowed to repeat itself,” he said reiterating his earlier call for the need to adopt different approaches to security operations using modern technology.