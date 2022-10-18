ATU Debate and Public Speaking Society makes history at GUDC 2022

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: Christian Yalley, Contributor

At the just ended 8th edition of the Ghana University Debate Championship, the biggest debate and public speaking competition for tertiary institutions in Ghana, the contingent representing Accra Technical University proved why they are the best Technical University in Ghana.



In history, ATU becomes the first Technical University in the country to ever represent at the national showdown, the first ever new participating institution to break (qualify) from the preliminary rounds into the qualification knockout stages with 50 percent adjudicators break and 45 percent teams break.



Accra Technical University also won big on the night with Ms. Rachael Otiko Tettey winning the medal for Best New Judge and Master Nathaniel Kwebi Antwi winning Best Institutional Speaker from ATU.



All through, judges from ATU chaired major rounds and paneled top rooms in preliminary rounds. Ms. Rachael Otiko Tettey paneled the Novice final and quarter-final, and also paneled the semi-final round for the open debate category of the tournament.



Master Nana Yaw Sekyere paneled the Open final round and novice semi-final round of the tournament. These point to the excellence display of wit by the entire team.



Coach of the team, Michael Koranteng, showered the team with praise following their feat.



“…a thinking generation is a powerful generation. I am particularly very impressed with their growth with less than a year’s experience in the Ghanaian debate circuit while achieving all these.



"It is my hope that this fire, as been kindled in the Accra Technical University will not wear out. Special thanks to the Vice-chancellor of ATU, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, the Dean of Student Affairs of ATU, Mr. Martin Owusu Amoamah and the Secretary of the DOSA; Ms. Bridget Oduro Kyerewaa for their continuous support for the debate society. We hope it keeps growing,” he said.



Representing ATU were four adjudicators namely; Rachael Otiko Tettey, Joyce Awuni Timbillah, Nana Yaw Sekyere and Sikiru Ibrahim Baba.



Speakers who represented were ten in number namely; Nathaniel Kwebi Antwi, Deborah Esther Agordorku, Joyce Dzidzor Kugbadzor, Joshua Tetteh Adjei, Emmanuel Wumborbe Bisilki, Samuel Aduamah Yeboah, Rhoda Naa Lartey, Mehetabel Aquinas Gyebi, Maame Gyamfiwaa Amaning and Kelvin Ajube Michael.



The ATU debate society is proof of hardwork, perseverance, dedication and commitment. Congratulations to you.