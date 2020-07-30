Regional News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: GNA

ASWIM mourns patron Dr Doris Yaa Dartey

The Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) is in a state of grief following the death of its Patron, Dr Doris Yaa Dartey.



The late Dr. Dartey, who was a Communications Expert, a Media consultant and Patron for the Association, passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after reportedly battling cancer for six years.



A statement issued in Accra by ASWIM and copied to the Ghana News Agency described Dr Dartey as a hero.



"We mourn Auntie Doris, as we lovingly called her, for being our hero - an outstanding Communications Practitioner, Educator and Consultant, who was committed to the highest ethical standards," it said.



The statement said Dr Dartey was passionate about seeing women in all spheres of life developing to their full potential for the world to become a balanced and a better place for humanity.



"With her never fading and reassuring smile, humility, wisdom, and readiness to impart - both formally and informally - Dr Dartey touched the lives of members of the Association, guided and directed our paths for advancement in our profession.



"Indeed, Auntie Doris was not just our mentor, but she was everyone's friend and an ever present source of inspiration to media practitioners - both young and old female or male," the statement said.



It said Dr Dartey was also exemplary in her advocacy work for gender equality, environmental protection, children's rights, sanitation and other thorny societal issues, which ASWIM often focused on.



The statement said as a member of the Ghana Journalists Association's Media Awards Committee, and later, its Chairperson, Dr. Dartey made ASWIM proud by serving with sterling diligence and integrity.



She was equally admirable in her service as the GJA's member on the National Media Commission, it stated.



"We have so many fond memories of Auntie Doris and cherish her footprints in our chosen profession as we recall her works as a host of programmes on Ghana Television, and for the twelve years of her writings as The Watch Woman column in The Spectator Newspaper during which she addressed issues of national importance towards holistic development."



"We are devastated that we have to lose you too soon, our dear patron.



"However, we are encouraged that we had the privilege of benefitting from your wealth of accomplishments in those four decades of your career, during, which you touched thousands of lives in Ghana and beyond."



"Auntie Doris, ASWIM salutes you for fighting a good fight with your selflessness, great love for humanity and the determination to make the world a better place for others," it said.



The statement consoled the family for the loss, adding, "You will forever be in our hearts, Auntie Doris. Fare thee well!”



Dr Dartey will be laid to rest on August 6, 2020 in Accra.





