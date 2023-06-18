ASTEC PTA 6-unit classroom block nears completion

Regional News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The construction of a six-unit classroom block funded by the PTA of Ada Secondary Technical School, Sege, to ease congestion is about 70 per cent complete.



Already roofed and plastered, with carpenters waiting to have their turn to fix windows and door frames, which were ready last Friday when newsmen visited the school, the six-unit classroom block is among the legion of interventions the PTA of ASTEC is providing to make teaching and learning better in the only second-cycle school in the West Ada District of the Greater Accra Region.



ASTEC has over 2,200 enrolments and with a deficit of about 1,000 desks for the students, the PTA had supplied 203 mono desks to reduce the deficit.



Furthermore, it supplied 105 dual beds and mattresses for the boarding students and 20 tables and chairs for the teaching staff.



The PTA, with its chairman, Reverend Nathan Ackwerh, is refurbishing the sorry state of the school's dining hall, all in a bid to ensure that students enjoyed a better home environment in the school.



The several support the PTA is giving ASTEC, Mrs Eunice Naa Yeye Ocloo, the Headmistress of the school, explained was lessening pressure on her and the staff.



"Now, we have some 203 mono desks and 105 dual beds and mattresses for the boarding students. Our dining hall is receiving some better condition and an ongoing six-unit classroom block. ASTEC is grateful to our PTA.



"We implore corporate organisations, philanthropists and old students with strong financial muscles to assist us with more furniture and funds to complete other infrastructural projects in the school," Mrs Ocloo appealed.



Reverend Nathan Ackwerh, the PTA Chairman, seconded the invitation by the headmistress to external hands to support ASTEC, saying, "The PTA alone cannot complete most of the projects and provide the vital interventions should the school not receive support from other sources apart from the government and PTA."



He expressed the hope that by the end of 2023, the PTA would have been able to complete, furnish and hand over the six-unit classroom block to the school.



