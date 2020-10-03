General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

ASEPA demands total audit of voters register before December 7

Executive Director for ASEPA, Mensah Thompson

Anti-corruption and civil advocacy group Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability(ASEPA) is calling for a comprehensive audit and validation of all figures compiled by the Electoral Commission after the entire Voter Registration Exercise.



ASEPA contends the registration exercise had other peripheral voting processes conducted by the Electoral Commission in the absence of agents of the political parties.



“As we are speaking we cannot authenticate the numbers because we have seen people in some corner printing ID cards and the number of people on this voters register does not seem to reflect the entire representation of the people,” its Executive Director Mensah Thompson has stated.



He further pointed out that the numbers published by the electoral commission is bloated, compared to the tally from political parties.



“16.9 million and now the EC says we have over 17 million people. Where is the gap from?” he questioned.



He told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, the only way the Electoral Commission can prevent disgruntled parties from challenging the validity of the results of the December 7 elections is for the total register to be audited and validated.



“This voters’ register is bloated and it must be authenticated. Every person on it must be validated before the 2020 elections.” Mensah Thompson demanded.



Mensah Thompson will not cut the Electoral Commission some slack with just 65 days to election insisting that civil society foresaw and warned the EC of the challenges.



He indicated that ASEPA has compiled a series of voter registration irregularities which it is ready to share with international observers who will be monitoring Ghana’s elections in December.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.