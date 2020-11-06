General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

ASEPA apologises to Lands Minister

Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

On Monday, July 13, 2020, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) made a publication based on some information it had received from some small scale miners in the Western Region.



The information suggested that the Lands Minister Hon. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh was directly involved in an operation of extorting millions of Cedis from small scale miners in the region.



We had double-checked with other sources in the region on the information before putting it out. We were however unsuccessful in contacting the Honorable Minister for his response on the matter before publication.



After thorough investigations by our team in the Western Region, it turns out neither the Hon Minister for Lands, Hon. Kwaku Asoma Cheremeh or any of his “agents” was directly involved in extortion and neither did he have any knowledge of such activity in the region.



We want to use this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to the Hon. Minister and anyone who may have been harmed by that publication.



Signed:



Mensah Thompson



Executive Director, ASEPA



0542120628





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.