ASA Savings and Loans support Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital with medical equipment

Health News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Sekondi Business Centre under the Anaji Area, has

presented medical and technological equipment to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital to enhance quality health care delivery.



The items include four Jectermac Suction Machine, 12 Suction Tubes, three

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, five packs of disposable hair net, three packs of

pregnancy test kits, four packs of gauze rolls, two aneroid sphygmomanometers, two foldable walking sticks, a four-legged walking stick, and one armpit crutch.



At a brief ceremony at Sekondi, Samuel Odoom, Anaji Area Manager of the

company said the donation forms part of the organization’s corporate social

responsibility.



“We asked the hospital about their needs, and a list was provided for the purchase of these items. The management of ASA is driven by the desire to contribute to the country’s effort in meeting the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG-4," he said.



He said the company would present additional items to the regional hospital by the end of the year and urged them to put the equipment to good use.



Julius Torgbor Laryea, Branch Manager of Sekondi, praised the management and

staff of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for ensuring good health care delivery.



Michael Danso, Head of Administration at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

commended ASA Savings and Loans for the gesture, saying, “This falls in line with the hospital’s strategic goals for 2024 to advance health care delivery in the Western Region.”



“All these items are very important to us, especially the suction machine, which is essential life-saving equipment. It clears the airways so people can breathe correctly. Once you have such equipment, it means you’ve taken a step further towards improving the recovery process of our patients,” he said.



He promised to put the items to good use and called on other institutions to support the hospital.