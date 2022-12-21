ASA Savings and Loans Ltd organises free health screening for Kasoa New Town and Assin Fosu clients

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has given early Christmas gifts to its clients and some residents in Kasoa New Town and Assin Fosu in the form of free health screening.



The first of the two exercises was held at the Assin Fosu Business Centre of the Savings and Loans company on Monday, December 19.



At the end of the exercise supervised by Ernest Dasaku and Dennis Amofa-Adarkwa, Branch Manager and Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans respectively, 111 people including clients of the company and some residents of Assin Fosu benefited from the screening.





The beneficiaries were taken through free medical screening by health officers from the Anomabo Health Centre for Blood Pressure, BMI, Blood Glucose, Hepatitis B, as well as Malaria.



Depending on diagnoses by the medical officers, the beneficiaries were given medication free of charge.



Also, another free health screening exercise has been held at Kasoa New Town.











Some 112 people thronged to the office of ASA Savings and Loans Kasoa New Town Business Centre to receive free medical care.



According to Mercy M.S Adzie who is Branch Manager for the Kasoa New Town Business Centre, the free health screening by her outfit is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



She stressed that while the Savings and Loans company is committed to providing credit facilities to help clients grow their businesses, they also care about the health and well-being of clients as well.



It is against this that ASA Savings and Loans continue to organise free health screening exercises at various Business Centres from time to time.