ASA Savings and Loans Ltd organises free health screening exercise for clients at Shukura and Mataheko

Regional News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has this week organised two free medical health screening exercises at Shukura 1 and Mataheko as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



On Wednesday, November 23, one of the two exercises was put together by the Shukura Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans under the Kzongo Area.





At the end of the important exercise, over 100 people including clients of ASA Savings and Loans as well as residents of Shukura 1 benefited from the free medical health screening.



The beneficiaries were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, sugar levels, BMI, and Blood pressure.



Everyone screened and found to be in need of medical care was counselled and given free medicine based on their health status by medical officers from Andel Premier Medical Center.







According to Miss Sabina Sebigbon who is the Branch Manager for the ASA Savings and Loans Shukura 1 Business Centre, the free health screening exercise forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



She supervised the exercise in the company of Area Manager Mrs. Celestina Esinam Ayivor-Afful.



There was a similar exercise held at Mataheko on Tuesday, November 22.











The exercise which targeted clients of the savings and loans company benefited over 120 people.



This week’s free medical health screening is one of many organised events by ASA Savings and Loans Limited this year including scholarships to brilliant but needy school children.



The financial institution believes that while supporting businesses to grow and scale up, it is important to also organise these free health screening exercises to promote good health among clients and residents of areas where they operate.















