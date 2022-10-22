ASA Savings and Loans Lapaz Business Centre organises free breast cancer screening for clients

Regional News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

In commemoration of the 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organised a free breast cancer screening exercise for its clients doing business with the Lapaz Business Centre.



The free breast cancer screening exercise was held on Friday, October 21, at the office premises of the Lapaz Business Centre.



All over the world, October has been set aside as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



It is marked annually to increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women with the disease.



Opening up on the rationale behind the decision to organise the free screening, Mrs. Cynthia Emefa Appiah, the Branch Manager of the ASA Savings and Loans Lapaz Business Centre said it forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



“It is all about breast cancer awareness month so we want to take the opportunity to screen our clients especially when our client base is women. It is part of our CSR activities and we are not only doing this for our clients but for members of the community as well,” she indicated.



Mrs. Cynthia Emefa Appiah further stressed that ASA Savings and Loans wants to use the exercise to sensitise women to take screening very important.



On her part, Madam Zalia Alhassan, Area Manager for the Lapaz Business Centre said it was important for the company to put together the exercise especially when most of its clients are women.



“You know this month is breast cancer awareness month. We are taking advantage of that to do a free breast cancer screening for our clients since 90% of our clients are women. We want them to be checked to be sure everything is okay for them,” she indicated.



At the end of the exercise, over 150 people including clients and residents of Lapaz around the ‘Abrante3’ area benefited from the free screening.



Mrs. Patricia Sackey, a Nurse from the Breast Care/Oncology Unit of Korle Bu Hospital who was part of the team of medical officers who screened the beneficiaries advised women to make it a habit to always check for unusual changes in their breasts.









“We are here to do the breast screening for their customers because early detection saves lives. We encourage women to do this often. We want women to learn the techniques for screening and at least a day in the month they should check their breast,” she said.



Her colleague, Immaculate Botchway urged women 40 years and above to visit health facilities for a mammogram once every year to be sure everything is alright with their breasts.







“They should make it a point, especially those who are 40 years. Every year they should do a mammogram and a day in a month they should do the self-check,” she said while adding, “If you see any changes you should report to a facility close to you.”



Having received education on how to do a self-examination of the breast from the health officers, the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans Limited for always having them in mind.



Especially for the clients of the company who in the past have enjoyed various free health screening exercises, they said Friday’s free breast cancer screening exercise attests to the fact that ASA Savings and Loans Limited is not only about making profits but prioritising the wellbeing of clients as well.



