APC is very much active and visible in all 16 regions of Ghana – Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Hassan Ayariga, the founder and flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), has underlined the party’s active and visible presence in all 16 regions of Ghana as they gear up for the upcoming political battle.



In an exclusive interview on Happy98.9 FM’s “Fact Sheet” with Reynolds Agyeman, he shared, “We are trying, and I believe we’re very much active and visible in all 16 regions in the country.”



He detailed the party’s concerted efforts, stating, “We are currently putting banners across and have printed about 1.5 million banners dispatched to the various regions.”



Ayariga emphasized the physical footprint of the party, revealing that more offices have been established across the regions with people working around the clock.



He further elaborated on their ambitious plans, saying, “We are still rolling out a number of strategic plans to ensure that even a 2-year-old child can recognize APC and Hassan Ayariga.”



The overarching goal, according to Ayariga, is to make the party and its flagbearer a ubiquitous presence in the daily lives of Ghanaians. “So that when you come back from school, hospitals, work side, the first image you see is Hassan Ayariga and the APC,” he emphasized.



The APC leader’s remarks shed light on the party’s efforts to strengthen its presence on the ground, employing a multi-faceted approach that includes widespread banner distribution and the establishment of numerous offices across the country.



Hassan Ayariga remains confident in the APC’s ability to contend with strong candidates from other political parties in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Notably, Ayariga will go against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) John Dramani Mahama. Additionally, Alan Kyeremanten, founder of the newly established Movement For Change, poses a new challenge in the political landscape.



With other political parties like the Convention People’s Party (CPP) gearing up to elect their flagbearer and independent candidates entering the fray, Ghanaians are looking forward to a dynamic political presence