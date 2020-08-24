Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

APC acclaims Hassan Ayariga as flagbearer today

Founder and Leader of APC, Hassan Ayariga

The All People’s Congress (APC) will hold its second National Delegates Congress ahead of the 2020 general elections today Monday, August 24.



The party will be electing National Executives and Presidential Candidate to lead them in into the December polls.



The Founder and Leader of APC, Hassan Ayariga is expected to be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the party.



The event is themed: “Transforming GHANA and Restoring HOPE”. It will be held at the Underground Bridge East Legon.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.