AMOSA North America donates to Aggrey Memorial SHS

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: AMOSA

On May 4, 2023, the Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association-North America Chapter generously donated 500 desks to their alma mater.



This donation is part of their major project for 2023, where they aim to donate a total of 1500 desks.



Led by President Ms. Helen A. Kwofie, the Association initiated the project after carefully assessing the school's needs. By improving the quality of life for students, the Association hopes to enhance academic performance.



The project is being carried out in phases, with the first phase, consisting of 500 desks completed and handed over to the school on May 4th, 2023. Subsequent donation will follow soon.



The success of the project was made possible by the generosity of the Association's members, who donated funds to support the initial phase.



The Association is comprised of alumni from Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School who now resides in North America.



The current members of the Executive Board are;



1. Ms. Helen A. Kwofie (President)



2. Mr. Paa Kwesi Brew (Vice President)



3. Ms. Joyce Baaba Sakyi (Secretary)



4. Mr. Sammy Korsah (Treasurer)



5. Mr. Samuel Dodoo (Public Relations)



6. Mr. Daniel Ekow Mensah (Regional Representative)



7. Mr. Eric Sekyi (Regional Representative)



8. Mr. Michael Thompson (Regional Representative)











