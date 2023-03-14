AMOSA 2003 launches year-long anniversary with focus on networking

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: AMOSA 2003

The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 20th anniversary of the 2003 year group of the Aggrey Memorial Senior High School, Lord Agyemang, has called for closer networking among each other.



This, he said, will help the old students better support and build their school.



He also stressed that networking is “key for human growth and capacity building.”



He made this known when the AMOSA 2003-year group organized a thanksgiving service and anniversary launch at the Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Church, Mamprobi.



The theme for the anniversary is “20 Years of Excellence, Growth and Capacity Building.”



The President of the year group, Isaac Kwabena Boafo, called on members to close their ranks, support each other, and contribute generously to help build Aggrey School.



Some senior members of AMOSA Global, Mfantsipim School, and Ghana National College’s 2003 year groups were at the service to support AMOSA 2003 year group.



































