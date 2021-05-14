AMA to remove illegal structures, encroachers on Graphic Road

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An exercise to rid the Graphic Road in Accra of illegal occupants and encroachers has been scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



The exercise which will begin from the Farisco Junction to Obetsebi Interchange forms part of efforts to ensure the free flow of traffic and keep the city clean.



Speaking in a meeting with stakeholders on the impending clean up exercise along the Graphic Road at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Wednesday, Hon Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central said the exercise was expected to reduce indiscipline in the city.



He stressed that the exercise would not be a “nine-day wonder” and that he would ensure that discipline was maintained.



Mr Quartey said indiscipline had taken centre stage in the region, hence the need to work together to ensure that the campaign was successful.



He also called on all stakeholders along the stretch to come together on that day to help clean up the frontages of their institutions and assured that his outfit would collaborate with the AMA and its sister Assemblies to enforce the bye-laws.



He has charged corporate institutions within the capital to be responsible and support the sanitation campaign under the “Make Accra Work” project.



Lieutenant Col. Enyonam-Adih of the Ghana Armed Forces explained that the exercise would commence at 4 am from the Trust Bank through to the UTC traffic light, Abidjan market and its environs.



He reiterated the commitment of the security services towards the exercise to ensure success and urged all stakeholders to participate.



Representatives of institutions present who pledged their support towards the exercise were Graphic Communications Group Limited, Rana Motors, Accra Brewery Limited, Francoparts and Japan Motors amongst others.



The meeting also brought together key stakeholders including the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, and his staff, representatives from the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD).