AMA pulls down illegal structures at Rawlings Park

Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun an exercise to remove containers and other illegal structures at Rawlings Park in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.



The exercise, which began in the early hours of Tuesday and supervised by officials of the Assembly and police personnel forms part of measures to sanitize the park to serve its purpose.



The Rawlings Park, which is located at the heart of the CBD, is one of the designated car parks in the city with a capacity of 320 bays.



Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, who was at the park during the exercise, said adequate notice was given to the squatters as far back as February 2, 2021 and had since followed up with a continuous announcement.



“The Last notice served on the squatters was on March 1, 2021, and that apart from the eviction markings on the structures, the Assembly had engaged the squatters on several occasions,” he said.



Nii Ankrah said the exercise had become necessary due to the congestion at the park stressing that illegal structures, some of which served as residential accommodation, shops as well as warehouses had occupied the entire area making it difficult for cars to park.



He urged all persons doing business or selling at unauthorised locations to move away from those areas to avoid forced eviction.



The exercise would be extended to other parts of the city where unauthorised structures have sprung up, he said.