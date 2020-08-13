General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

AMA prosecutes lady preacher on 'No Nose Mask' Policy, court remands her

An itinerary Pastor known as Joyce Oyedele, who was spotted preaching without a nose mask at the Central Business District has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Joyce who is being held for refusal to wear nose mask pleaded not guilty. But Mr Yaw Dankwah who acted as a friend of the court raised objection over who was legally mandated to prosecute the accused.



Mr Dankwah contended that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) had not been mandated to prosecute cases of breach of the COVID-19 protocols.



He said that the Executive Instrument (EI) 64 Section 1 and 4 (1) (2), 2020 did not give the AMA mandate to prosecute.



He said the prosecution should be done by the Police, adding that the EI gave the Police the power to conduct instant search and that the AMA is not the same as the Police.



Thus his argument led to the adjournment of the matter to Thursday, August 13. Joyce was however remanded by the court.



The Prosecution led by Madam Linda Kunbuno, from AMA said on August 10, this year, Joyce was seen not wearing nose musk on two different occasions and was advised to wear one.



She said on August 11, this year, Joyce was again seen preaching at the ECG office in Accra Central and was using her handkerchief as a nose musk.



Prosecution said even though someone offered to buy one for her, she declined to take it, saying she was safe in using her handkerchief.



She said Joyce was later arrested by the COVID-19 Safety Task Force after she declined to wear the mask purchased for her.



Currently, the COVID-19 Safety Task Force is made up of personnel the Military, Police, AMA, and Zoomlion.



They are to enforce the Directives on wearing of nose musk to contain the spread of COVID-19.

