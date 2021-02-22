Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

AMA pledges to intensify Coronavirus education among traders in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has announced its relentless decision to intensify the COVID-19 education among traders in the Accra Metropolis.



The Assembly has disclosed that while it has taken note of the non-compliance by some traders in the Metropolis, it is not discouraged by such actions. Rather, the situation emboldens them to do more in their education efforts.



Public Relations officer of the Assembly, Gilbert Ankrah, speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, stated: “Our focus now is to intensify education and to let people understand the importance of wearing nose mask. And we believe that will help us.”



He disclosed that already the Assembly is engaging with the leaders of the market in order to extend the education to their members through the Public Address (PA) systems in the markets.



Gilbert believes that while a change can only be effected through an individual’s decision to comply, the best they can do is to “compel” people to comply.



“The Assembly, as much as it is compelling for people to wear the nose mask, will intensify the education to sensitize people of the need to put on the mask. Information and education are very important and we are aware that people know that they must wear their masks but they are not. So we are hoping to intensify the education,” he added.



The Ghanaian Times, today, reported that traders have taken over the streets and pavements of Accra Metropolis, in clear violation of the bye-law of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on the public pathway and COVID-19 safety protocol.