AMA in talks with Paris officials on improving waste management in Accra - Mayor

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly is in talks with officials in Paris, France, on how to improve waste management in the country.



This is according to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.



Speaking at an event to outdoor’s the city’s first Climate Action Plan (CAP), Mr. Sowah explained that the assistance from the Paris officials will support the waste management department of the AMA in their monitoring activities and enable them to pilot community-based segregation schemes.



“My outfit is in a cooperative agreement with the city of Paris, a sister C40 city. We are focusing on how to improve on our waste management operations and delivery, this support also has a capacity development component of the waste management and develop optimization strategy, enhance monitoring of service providers and undertake a pilot community-based segregation scheme,” he said.



Mohammed Adjei Sowah also mentioned that the AMA was collaborating with the University of Cape Coast to hold a year waste characterization program.



He also indicated that a US$ 50,000 grant has been received from C40.



He noted that they are engaging other relevant stakeholders to see the way forward in achieving a 50% reduction of waste in the country.



“We have secured support from C40 and have also partnered with Zoomlion Ghana limited to undertake feasibility and financing modeling for our engineering sanitary land filled with international experts in landfill engineering. This work is currently being finalized” he said.

