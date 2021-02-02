Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

AMA boss hands over six-unit classroom block to Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School

The classroom block donated by the AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has handed over a six-Unit classroom block to the Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School at Kaneshie in the Accra metropolis.



The project, which the World Bank-funded under the Ghana Secondary Education and Improvement Project (GSEIP) is disability friendly, has ceiling fans and lights in all classrooms, among others.



Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony on Monday, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei-Sowah stated that the completion of the project was timely as it would help to ease congestion in classrooms especially during this COVID -19 period as well as improve quality of second cycle education in the metropolis.



He expressed concern over the nature in which structures in most secondary schools had been scattered and assured that the AMA would work closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to develop a master plan that would establish guidelines to improve the physical condition of schools and create an atmosphere of learning that would endure for decades to come.



"My outfit will be working closely with the Ghana Education Service to develop a master plan for secondary schools in the metropolis to improve the physical condition of schools and create an atmosphere of learning that would endure for decades to come... You realise that when a land is earmarked for a school, facilities are scattered on the compound and in no time, you realise that you have underutilised the property. Making use of the air space is very important," he said.



He emphasised that the AMA would collaborate with the Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei South Constituency, Darkoa Newman, who was present at the ceremony as well as other stakeholders to improve quality in the school.



The contractor for the project, Mr Herbert Kwadwo Abeka revealed that although the contract was awarded in June 2019, some technical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its progress until the last six months of 2020 when work began.



He disclosed that the initial amount for the project was GH¢ 1.8 million but shot up to GH¢ 2.2 million due to redesigning works.



The headmistress of Accra Wesley Girls Senior High, Leticia Bray expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the completion of the edifice and promised to make good use of it.



“I will like to assure all stakeholders that this six-unit classroom block would be put to good use to promote effective teaching and learning,” she said.



