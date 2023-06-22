AMA boss encourages school girls in Accra to cultivate the habit of planting trees

Regional News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: AMA

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has encouraged girls to cultivate the habit of planting trees in their homes and schools to help facilitate climate action and mitigate ozone layer depletion.



The Mayor said this on Tuesday when she led a team from the Assembly to plant Vietchia palm seedlings to encourage basic school students at the Rev. Thomas Clegg Methodist Basic School located at Nii Asere Ayite Street, Accra.



The tree planting exercise which formed part of activities to commemorate this year's Green Ghana Day according to the Mayor was important as it would help protect the environment and complement the government's aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the country’s vegetation cover.



The Mayor of Accra urged the headmistress and pupils of the school to supervise the seedlings and nurture them to grow and become mature, healthy plants.



"We are here to plant some trees, please monitor and nurture them to grow to enhance the country’s carbon sink and combat climate change so that hopefully next year when we return we can all witness its growth. I want to thank you all for the honour given me to plant a tree at the Ghana police service, she added.



She reiterated the AMA's commitment to protecting “the environment, city dwellers and contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.”



The Mayor later teamed up with personnel from the Jamestown and Mamprobi Police Stations as well as the Greater Accra Regional Fire stations at Korle- Bu near the National Blood Bank to plant other seedlings comprising the Ackee tree, and Mimosop among others.



At the Mamprobi Police Station ASP Bertha Yorgri on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Divisional Commander of Dansoman, and the District Commander at Mamprobi expressed appreciation to the Mayor for undertaking the tree planting exercise at the station and promised to nurture the trees to grow.



