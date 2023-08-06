AMA arrests woman for selling rotten fried chicken at popular bus terminal

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has apprehended a food vendor identified as Faustina Naana Eshien at the OA Bus Terminal in Accra for selling spoiled food to the unsuspecting public.



The arrest, conducted by the Public Health Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, came after a Facebook post by Obaa Yaa Bediide on the Trotro Diaries page, revealing sale of unwholesome food after purchasing from the vendor.



Faustina Naana Eshien admitted to the offense and decided to split the GHC20 cost of the chicken into two due to low patronage.



Mr. Gilbert Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, stated that the vendor was selling rotten fried chicken for public consumption and had failed to obtain the necessary medical health certificate.



Such activities are in violation of the AMA bye-law and the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) Section 100 (3), which prohibits the sale or offering for sale of unwholesome or unfit food for human or animal consumption, including food consisting of filthy, putrid, rotten, decomposed, or diseased animal or vegetable substances.



The food vendor will face prosecution as a deterrent to others. Mr. Ankrah urged the public to demand a food handler's certificate from vendors before purchasing their food.



In addition, he advised food vendors in the metropolis to strictly adhere to the five keys to safer food: "keep clean, separate raw and cooked foods, cook food thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures, and use safe water and raw materials."



He encouraged those without food handlers’ certification to visit the AMA or its sister Assemblies for screening to ensure the safety of consumers.



Mr. Ankrah emphasized that Public Health officers would regularly inspect food vendors to ensure compliance with safety standards in line with the AMA's bye-laws and public health regulations.



He reiterated that everyone has a role to play in ensuring food safety, from production to consumption, and commended the whistle-blower for exposing the unscrupulous actions of the food vendor.







GA/SARA





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below: