AMA PM advocates for equal end-of-service benefits for Assembly members nationwide

Regional News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Presiding Member (PM) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, (AMA), Alfred Adjei, is championing the cause for uniform end-of-service benefits for assembly members across all 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) nationwide.



Hon. Adjei's call comes in the wake of concerns over disparities in the remuneration received by assembly members after their tenures.



In an interview following his re-election as Presiding Member for the AMA for the fourth consecutive term, Hon. Alfred Adjei voiced his concerns over the existing system of rewarding assembly members.



He highlighted that currently, assembly members receive remuneration from the internally generated fund (IGF) of their respective assemblies, a practice he deemed unfair due to the significant discrepancies in the financial capacities of different MMDAs.



Hon. Alfred Adjei, who is also the Assembly member for Avenor electoral emphasised that while some MMDAs boast substantial IGFs, others struggle with limited resources, leading to unequal compensation for Assembly members upon the completion of their terms.



He underscored the need to restructure the service payment system to be directed directly from the consolidated fund to ensure equitable treatment for all assembly members, particularly those from disadvantaged assemblies.



"At the end of the day, the MP’s function is the same regardless of their geographical location as lawmakers. The same applies to assembly members. If anything at all, our end-of-year benefits should come from consolidated funds and not from the IGF. So that’s one of the core functions we’re going to advocate for because it's very relevant to us,” he said.



"The current system of disbursing end-of-service benefits based on internally generated funds creates unjust disparities among assembly members across the country," Hon. Adjei remarked. "We must establish a fair and standardised payment structure that addresses the financial discrepancies among MMDAs and guarantees equal compensation for all assembly members," she added.



Presiding Member Hon. Alfred Adjei, who was re-elected as General Secretary of the Association of Presiding Members, raised alarm over the absence of presiding members in 11 MMDAs within Greater Accra and announced plans to conduct a working visit to these MMDAs to expedite the election process.



Highlighting the critical role of PMs as the spokespersons for their assemblies, Hon. Adjei emphasised the significance of their presence for the welfare of all assembly members in Greater Accra stressing the need for swift action to address the issue and ensure effective representation and governance within these assemblies.



Hon. Alfred Adjei elucidated on the crucial role PMs play in the formation of sub-committees, adding that without them, the Assembly faces obstacles in fulfilling its obligations, including the completion of the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) assessment.



Hon. Adjei pledged to ensure that all 11 MMDAs without PMs had one within a month's timeframe and reiterated the Association's dedication to bolstering local governance in the region.



Having served as the secretary of the Association, Hon. Adjei's re-election as a PM of the AMA for the fourth consecutive term underscores his continued leadership and advocacy for the advancement of local governance in Greater Accra.