AMA, KoKMA, sister assemblies begin decongestion exercise in Accra

Regional News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with Korle Klottey, Ayawaso North and adjoining Municipal Assemblies have commenced a decongestion exercise in the Central Business District (CBD), the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and its environs.



The exercise which began from Kinbu through Tudu to the Accra Central Police station, to the Railway CMB and COCOBOD according to the AMA forms part of planned activities to ease human and vehicular traffic, as well as improve public safety and sanitation in the markets and its environs.



The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey who led the team accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso North, Aminu Mohammed Zakari, the Presiding Member of the AMA, Alfred Adjei and other officials directed the task force to confiscate all goods displayed for sale at unauthorised locations contrary to the instructions of the Assembly.



Some commercial vehicles, that had deliberately parked along the shoulders of the road and bus stops loading passengers were clamped and towed.



The AMA boss who was dissatisfied with the quantity of goods displayed for sale by the hawkers and the use of the pavements as extensions of shops by shop owners ordered them to reduce the amounts and desist from extending their shops to the walkways.



At the frontage of the Ghana Commercial Bank, Liberty House branch at Katamanto, the Mayor directed traders who were selling to vacate the area and removed stones parked on the streets.



In an interaction with a section of the traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the AMA boss said dustbins would be placed at vantage points of the market to ensure that traders had options to dump refuse to ensure cleanliness adding that the exercise would be sustained.



“AMA is working to provide dustbins at vantage points to help improve sanitation within these enclaves, and address the issue of littering," she said.



At the Ghana Water Company Limited office (GWCL) at Accra Central, the team observed that portions of the land were constructed and used as a car park for offloading goods without approval from the Assembly.



The Mayor upon seeing the situation immediately stationed a revenue collector at the gate to monitor activities relating to the use of the facility as a commercial car park and report back.



The team is expected to visit Kaneshie and notable hotspots in the city to continue with the exercise.