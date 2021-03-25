AMA Chief Executive congratulates Acting President of Ga Traditional Council

Regional News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has congratulated the newly appointed Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Adote Otintor II, and urged him to improve on the development of the area.



Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended Nii Adote Otintor, who is also the Sempe Mantse, on behalf of the Assembly, when he called on the members of Traditional Council during their weekly meeting at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra.



Nii Adote Otintor was coronated the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council following a decision by the previous Acting President, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, the Otublohum Mantse, to step down on health grounds and old age.



Mr Sowah said: “On behalf of the AMA and myself, I want to congratulate Nii Adote Otintor II on his appointment as the new Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council... We know his capabilities and what he can do to bring development to Accra.



“As government officials, we fully support the decision of the Council and will do all it takes to collaborate with the Council to bring development to Accra."



The MCE, who was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shiab, took the opportunity to inform the Council of the low turnout during the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in Ga Mashie.



He appealed to the members to encourage residents who fell within the target group to go for the vaccine.



Mr Sowah said government was in the process of acquiring more vaccines to ensure it achieved a herd immunity.



Nii Adote Otintor II, who spoke through a linguist, thanked the MCE and his entourage for the visit and stressed the need for regular interactions between the Assembly and the Council to bring development to the people of Ga.



