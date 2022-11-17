AMA Assembly members approve 2023 composite budget

Regional News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Assembly members from the Accra Metropolis have unanimously approved its composite budget for 2023 to enable the Assembly to undertake its projects.



The budget which was approved on Thursday night at the Fourth (4th) Ordinary Meeting of the Third (3rd) Session of the Seventh (7th) Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) estimates a total resource envelope of GHC50,596,640.20 by 31st December 2023.



The budget also proposes a 14.21 percent increase in Internally Generating Fund from GH¢20,599,717.00 to GHC23,527,722.20 by the end of the financial year.



According to the budget estimates 37.13 percent of the budget would be injected into economic projects, 24.59 into social, 26.29 into administration, 7.84 percent into the environment, and 4.14 reserved for contingency.



The first female Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth K. T Sackey, in an interview after the approval of the budget estimates said the Assembly would construct an abattoir with a slaughterhouse, cattle ranch, store, freezing area, and an office, support electoral area project of Assembly members, continue the construction of the fence wall at the Agbogbloshie market, as well as maintain selected lorry parks and markets in the metropolis.



She said the AMA would be celebrating its 125th anniversary next year.







She disclosed that the Assembly would be AMA would leverage on digitisation to improve its revenue mobilisation adding that it would soon launch a digital platform for the payment of all its rates.



She reiterated the Assembly's responsibility to find new and innovative ways of mobilising resources internally to fund its developmental needs whilst giving priority to government policies and programmes.



Presiding members of the AMA, Hon Alfred Adjei before the approval called on the central administration of the AMA to make the electoral area project a priority to enable assembly members to undertake development projects in their electoral areas and assured that the needs assessment on the various project would be submitted to the administration between January and February.



"We want to urge central administration to make the electoral area project a priority... We are also going to ensure that the needs assessment on the electoral area project is submitted to the administration between January and February," he said.



He also used the opportunity to thank Assembly members for their commitment to the development of the City of Accra.