Regional News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

AITI-KACE Bolgatanga develops educational software

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Director General AITI-KACE

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Director General, Advanced Information Technology Institute, Ghana India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence on ICT (AITI-KACE) has said the Bolgatanga Centre of the institution has developed a software to aid in education.



He said the software “EduNos,” was designed by the Centre to serve as an educational variant adoptable with the Ghanaian Information Communication and Technology (ICT) space.



Mr Adu-Gyan said the Centre, with support from the Indian Government, had expanded to both the Middle and Northern Belt, Sunyani and Bolgatanga respectively to take its services to the doorsteps of many more people.



He said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Bolgatanga Centre, “Ghana Centre for Free and Open Source Software,” (GCFOSS) innovation was a free software with tools and applications just as the Microsoft Office software created to meet the needs of Ghanaian schools.



“This software will cut the cost of schools spending lots of money to buy the Microsoft Office Software,” Mr Adu-Gyan said.



He said the software “Nyansapo Operation System Solutions (NOSS) was based on Debian NOSS GNU Linux and its packages included; NOSS Desktop, EduNOS, NOSS Server and NOSS E-Office.



The Director said the software would help Government address issues of software development, affordability, access and empower the Ghanaian community towards digital transformation.



He said the Sunyani Centre, “Smart Research and Resource Centre,” was established to develop internet of things and smart technology.



“The Sunyani Centre is currently developing Agricultural Systems to help mechanize and automate farming activities in the country to increase productivity in the sector,” he said.



Mr Adu-Gyan said presently, the Accra Centre was also upgrading its network infrastructure system to provide the fastest connectivity to the desktop.



“We are also working to support Government’s WiiFi for Senior High Schools project by piloting the use of dynamic Spectrum TV wide space to provide a large mass solution to institutions,” he said.



He said the Centre was grateful to the Indian Government for supports to the Centre over the past 15 years to serve the people of Ghana. GNA





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.