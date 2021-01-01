Regional News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: AIT

AIT wins 3 prestigious awards at 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards

AIT sweeped three prestigious awards at the 2020 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana was announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana

Tertiary Awards in Accra.



The awards include:

• THE MOST OUTSTANDING INSTITUTION IN COVID 19 TIMES AWARD

• THE BEST TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY AWARD

• THE BEST EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD TO THE PRESIDENT OF AIT



The awards scheme was organised by CrossMark Marketing with UMB as its headline sponsor.



The Accra Institute of Technology has won the BEST TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY for the FOURTH YEAR running. This enviable title was put to test when COVID19 set in with the university coming out with excellence in demonstrating how to deploy its technologies and systems to ensure uninterrupted academic activity in an educational institution even in the face of a global pandemic.



AIT since its inception in 2009 has extensively been deploying cutting-edge educational delivery technologies and systems to support teaching and learning in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. As the only university in Ghana operating both campus-based and open university systems, AIT is one of the few Universities in the sub-region to easily and seamlessly roll-over all its academic program delivery and operations online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Campus-based face-to-face teaching and learning had zero impact on the operations of the University. This success among many others is what accounted for the award for the MOST OUTSTANDING INSTITUTION IN COVID-19 times to be bestowed on AIT.



The AIT success story cannot be told without mentioning the creativity, strong leadership, and direction from their able President, Prof. Clement Dzidonu. The award-winning Professor has, through AIT transformed educational delivery in the country using Technology. It is little wonder then that he deservedly won the BEST EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD.



Receiving the awards, on behalf of the Unversity, Mr. Dominic Osei Boakye, the Chief of Administration of AIT expressed appreciation to the organizers for recognizing AIT’s achievements as a leading technological university providing quality tertiary education in Ghana



Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) [www.ait.edu.gh], ranked the top private university in Ghana, by Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work. AIT is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB), to offer both campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs. AIT is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the campus-based undergraduate programs in Engineering, Computer Science/IT, and Business Administration and the Open University of Malaysia for the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs at the Masters and the

Ph.D. level. The University for the 4th Year running won the 2018 Best Technology University in Ghana Award, instituted and awarded by the Ghana Tertiary Awards.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.