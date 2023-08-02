AIDS Commission report creates social media buzz

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Social media users have reacted to fresh reports from the Ghana AIDS Commission on new and existing HIV/AIDS cases in the country. According to the commission, 16,574 new HIV/AIDS cases were reported between 2022/2023. With 10, 927 being females and 5,647 being males.



The commission further stated that about 100,000 persons are “currently living with the virus, unaware and are spreading throughout Ghana”.



These new numbers, however, are a 34.99% drop from last year's numbers which saw about 25,495 new cases.



In reaction to that, many Ghanaians on social media have expressed their opinions on the subject, many tweets cautioned their followers to use protection when engaging in sexual activities.





If you’ll cheat on your partner at least do it with protection. Don’t go and bring them HIV https://t.co/h5nkC6fKQX — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) August 1, 2023

Be using condoms oh people of God.



If you don’t wanna use it too, make sure you and your partner get tested before and most importantly be that kind of EXCLUSIVE couple.



Regular sexual intercourse with the same person saves you a whole lot of drama.



Thank you and be safe ✌️ https://t.co/wLqHEUXWKJ — ABENA SIKA ❤️???????? (@abenasikagh) August 2, 2023

Wear a rubber to save the day ???? https://t.co/Vzkz8neYtm — George Hagan (@gbeleyourminddd) August 1, 2023

Imagine your Gf or bf is part of the 100,000. Get tested. https://t.co/uU9PxPQvPi — Adjei Boakye (@AdjeiBoakye11) August 1, 2023

Now you see why we have to push this HIV self testing agenda?



We have about 100,000 people living with the virus and they don’t even know.



We all must test. Go get the test kit and test yourself. — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) August 1, 2023

For those asking why there are more females, simply cos the females are the ones that get tested more often either cos of pregnancy or other health issues. Most males refuse to get tested https://t.co/qLmd7UoU8I — TT_bi_Nii (@Certified_RNA) August 1, 2023

Other tweets pushed for more testing among sexually active individuals.While many expressed concern as to why there were more infected females than males, this explanation was given.ID/BB