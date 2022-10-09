AG's report: Clement Apaak chastises Akufo-Addo over 'hollow' directive to SIGA

General News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described as "hollow" and "unnecessary", a directive by the President that the infractions and malfeasance raised in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report be investigated.



Clement Abas Apaak believes the "causes of the infractions are already official and persons responsible identified and recommendations made," he thus wondered the essence of further inquiry.



"What then is the purpose of the directive given by the President? Probe infractions and those responsible to what end?" he quizzed.



36% Rise In Financial Irregularities



A total of ¢17.4 billion in financial irregularities were flagged by the Auditor-General in its latest report submitted to Parliament for the 2021 financial year.



This represents a 36% rise compared to that of 2020.



4 Weeks Deadline



It is as a consequence of this that President Akufo-Addo, last week, directed the Director-General of the State Interests Governance Authority (SIGA) and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, to within four weeks, investigate the causes of the infractions and malfeasance raised in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.



Mr. Edward Boateng is expected to identify persons responsible and also recommend actions to be taken in line with laws governing such misconduct.



Poor Management of State Assets



At a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of State-Owned Enterprises, the President described the development as unfortunate and demonstrates poor management and supervision of state assets.



“Further, I expect you to prioritise the payment of dividends something virtually all of you have not been doing."



Disallow & Surcharge!



But speaking in an interview on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia show, Hon Apaak, who is the MP for Builsa South Constituency, pointed out that it would have made more sense if the President had charged the AG to enforce its inherent powers to disallow and surcharge without fear or favour.



"If it is about retrieving funds, the President should tell the Auditor General to apply his powers to disallow and surcharge without fear or favour.



"The President, like the 32 CSOs and well-meaning Ghanaians, should express revulsion at the reluctance of the Auditor General to apply the full powers granted his office to retrieve billions of unaccounted and embezzled public funds.



The President should urge the Auditor General to disallow and surcharge!" he fumed



