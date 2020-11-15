Regional News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: GNA

AFWI implements Africans project in Ahanta West

The African Women International (AFWI) with support from the Global Affairs Canada through Plan International Ghana is implementing the "Women Voice and Leadership project" in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



The project is to enable women in the Municipality to enter politics to formulate good policy.



Madam Araba Dennis, Executive Director of the AFWI said the project also sought to help in case of management especially in the advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



She said, "This is the first of three meetings with the project COVID-19 team to compliment the work of the assembly's Case management team in targeting Persons with Disability (PWD) in the measures against COVID-19."



The COVID-19 management team was tasked to steer the formulation and implementation of the project in a way of sustaining it as the Municipality prepared for a likely second wave of infection.



She said the team was educated on the project concept to secure their commitment to disseminating COVID-19 related messages in an accurate, accessible format promptly as well as advocating, empowering the skills of PWDs and Educating women on their human rights.

