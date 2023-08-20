AFCFTA maiden youth symposium to be held in Zambia

Regional News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: AFYEF

To open up and get young people involved in the activities of the African Continental Free Trade Area, the AfCFTA Secretariat will this month hold an inaugural youth symposium in Lusaka, Zambia.



The three-day event is expected to start on Monday, August 21, and end on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, under the theme, “Igniting the future for youth in trade.”



The event aims to provide a platform for young people to discuss and discover the numerous benefits and opportunities presented by the AfCFTA.



The AfCFTA is the world’s largest free trade area encompassing 54 African countries and representing over 1.2 billion people. This historic trade agreement whose Secretariat is in Accra, Ghana, seeks to boost intra-African trade, promote economic growth and create employment opportunities for the African youth.



During the three-day symposium, young entrepreneurs, innovators, thought leaders, policymakers, and representatives from various youth organizations will gather to explore ways in which young people can actively participate and thrive in the implementation of the AfCFTA.



The President of the AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AFYEF), Prince Siita Sofo Hissan, is among the distinguished speakers who will address the symposium. Prince Siita, himself an author and entrepreneur will join the panel discussion on the topic, “Unlocking Opportunities: Empowering Young People in AfCFTA Implementation”.



With his expertise and experience in youth entrepreneurship and economic development, the AfYEF leader is expected to offer insights into how the AfCFTA can provide a catalyst for youth empowerment and economic transformation across Africa.



The AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Continental president, Siita Sofo Hissan will be speaking on this important topic alongside Neneh Gainey Secka, Lineage Gambia, Gugu Siso, CEO, Thumeza, Fred Mukonda, UNDP and Melissa Sara Hamalambo, Executive Director, Centre for Youth Leaders in Africa Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka Zambia on the opening day of the event.