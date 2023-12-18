AFA leader slams NDC for alleged policy plagiarism, questions timing of apprenticeship proposal

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: Alternative Force for Action

Alternative Force for Action (AFA), led by independent candidate Dr. Sam Ankrah, has raised concerns again about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) appropriating some of their economic policies without proper credit. AFA alleges that key components of their proposed economic strategies have been integrated without acknowledgment.



During a townhall meeting with chiefs and residents of Ellembelle on the first day of his two-day "Building Ghana Tour" in the Western Region, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential elections, made a significant announcement regarding the party's education vision. Mahama unveiled the NDC government's ambitious plan to launch a National Apprenticeship Training Programme, aiming to provide free skills training for Junior High School graduates who couldn't progress to the Senior High School level.



Responding to Mahama's announcement, Dr. Sam Ankrah dismissed it as "ridiculous," highlighting the irony of the NDC proposing such measures after 16 years in power. He questioned, “After more than 16 years of democratic rule in power, have they just realized we can address our employment issue with apprenticeship?”



As part of his campaign, the global business strategist and development economist outlined a comprehensive ten-point agenda for managing the country if elected president. This agenda, he explained, will focus on crucial areas such as Affordable Housing, Healthcare, Education, Food, Fuel, Transportation, and a robust anti-corruption stance to establish an Affordable Business Environment. Dr. Ankrah also emphasized the importance of Affordable and Sound Economic Policies, Sustainable Job Creation, and an Efficient Government Machinery.



In AFA's policy statement on unemployment, sub-headed apprenticeship, as cited by myjoyonline and also monitored during Dr. Sam Ankrah’s interview with the Pulse, interviewed by Blessing… and Berla Mundi of TV3.



He highlighted that “Apprenticeships are legitimate employment opportunities that enable you to get a salary while acquiring knowledge and skills. The duration of completion usually ranges from 2 to 5 years, depending on the individual's level. Apprenticeships entail the integration of hands-on training in a specific occupation with academic instruction.



Dr. Sam Ankrah and the AFA movement aim to implement this concept nationwide. Trainees will undergo self-mutation upon graduating to establish themselves as trainer-managers.



The government would provide financial compensation for apprentices' salary, thus granting enterprises the benefit of unpaid employment to facilitate corporate growth and the pursuit of further prospects.



This concept will generate economic prosperity, foster the expansion of local enterprises, and contribute to alleviating the significant unemployment gap.”



This clash between the Presidential Candidates not only underscores the fierce competition in the upcoming elections but also initiates a vital debate on policies and their ownership. As the political landscape intensifies, voters are left to ponder the authenticity of proposed economic plans and the potential impact of campaign promises.