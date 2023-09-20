ADPU Ghana staff receive fire safety training from GNFS

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Fire as it is widely shared, is a good servant but a bad master as you never know the amount of fire that could wreak havoc on your properties and fortunes within seconds.



In this regard, the Ghana National Fire Service personnel are rigorously educating citizens nationwide to put a cap on the number of fire outbreaks recorded year in and year out.



Some beneficiaries of this education are the staff of Advertiser & Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) who underwent a training session with the Fire Service on Friday, September 15, 2023.



The Officer in Charge of the Safety Department at Accra Metro Fire Station, DO III Genevieve Nana Derby, educated the staff on the many causes, preventions of fire and the proper use of fire extinguishers.



Speaking on the sidelines of the training session, DO III Genevieve Nana appealed to the public to pay attention to fire safety measures.



Some of these fire safety measures she mentioned were turning engines off while pumping fuel into vehicles at the filling stations.



“I will use this opportunity to say it once again that when you get to the filling station and you are asked; whether the attendant gives you the education or not, you should be in the known that when you get to the filling station for any fuel, you should put your engine off. It is safe that way.



“The attendants get periodic training with regards to these things as to what customers are supposed to do when they come to the filling station. It is given to them all the time… one cannot say if it is ignorance or it is lack of concentration that makes them unable to prompt the buyers of the fuel,” DO III Genevieve added.



She further stated that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to clamp down on illegal connections as it is one of the major causes of fire outbreaks in the country.



Losses from fire incidents have been a major concern in the country over the years.



Ghana’s central markets happen to be the places that usually bear the brunt of the extensive fire outbreaks.



Despite the many interventions provided by successive governments to curtail the wastage and the losses the country seems to encounter whenever there is a fire outbreak in the central markets, there has been no headway or progress.



The most recent fire incident recorded in the country is the CMB market fire which occurred on Sunday, September 17, 2023.







