ADISCO viral video: Case adjourned to Sept. 27

The case involving the infamous bully of Adisadel College in Cape Coast will continue after the end of the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The case has, therefore, been adjourned to Wednesday, 27 September 2023.



In court on Wednesday, 2 July 2023, parents of the of the bully and victim were present to witness proceedings.



The bully, however, did not admit the charges of assault and causing harm levelled against him.



The case has since been adjourned to enable the teenagers write their final exams.



The infamous bully of Adisadel College was arraigned on Friday, 28 July 2023.



The Cape Coast police unit arrested him after a video of him choking a fellow mate in their dormitory went viral.



The bully was charged with causing harm and assault.



The victim, who was suspended together with the bully, as well as the onlookers during the brawl, has had his punishment withdrawn.



This followed an appeal by his mother, who did not understand why her son should suffer the same punishment when he was at the receiving end of the bullying.



The victim is getting medical and psychological attention.



In the video of the incident, the bully was seen smacking the victim's head against a bunk bed while choking him.



The victim's face got swollen and bloodied.



Ofori said the fight started after he demanded his SIM card back from the bully.