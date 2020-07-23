Regional News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

ADDRO donate logistics to ECD promoters

The items included 20 bicycles, 20 school bags, T-shirts among others

The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO), has procured and distributed some logistics to Early Childhood Development Promoters in the Builsa North district.



The items are 20 bicycles, 20 school bags, and T-shirts among others that would aid them in their work.



Early Childhood Development (ECD) Promoters is a group of community-based volunteers, ADDRO trained to help facilitate the implementation of its Integrated Early Childhood Development programme.



The Integrated Early Childhood Development Programme aims at building the knowledge of primary caregivers on good parenting practices that would contribute to the holistic development of children from conception to age three.



Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Mr Sylvester Ayelgum, the project officer for Builsa North district said the bicycles would facilitate their movement and the school bags would help them transport their learning materials whenever they were reaching out to caregivers.



He said as part of their activities, ECD promoters were expected to recruit caregivers and work with them to promote positive parenting practices.



He said they would conduct home visits and organize monthly caregiver learning meetings to help them share their experiences.



Mr Ayelgum said ECD promoters would also support caregivers to set up traditional kitchen gardens to promote good nutritional practices among children.



“The promoters would collaborate with personnel of the Ghana Health Service in the various communities who would assist them with the technical support needed for their activities”, he said.



Mr Kingsley Bonsu, a Registered General Nurse in-Charge of the Sandema East Sub-District, commended the volunteers for accepting the task to improve upon the healthcare of residents especially children in the district.



He pledged their support in every activity of theirs.



He said their partnership with ECD promoters would breach the communication gap between healthcare givers and community members since the promoters would work directly from the grassroots.



Mr Bonsu said the promoters would serve as advocates to create the awareness of community members whenever the GHS was embarking on health projects. Ms Cecilia Apentiik, an ECD promoter, expressed appreciation to ADDRO for the items, adding that the branded T-shirts would help identify them and make their work easier.



She was optimistic that their dealings with the mothers and caregivers would yield positive results.





