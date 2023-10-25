ADB marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free screening exercise across the country

Health News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: ADB

Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, in collaboration with health professionals, has rolled out free breast screening exercise at selected branches across the country for its customers and staff as part of efforts to continuously create awareness about the deadly Breast Cancer disease.



The exercise is an opportunity for ADB customers to walk into any of the selected branches to be directed to designated health officials for the free screening exercise and advisory services. The screening exercise has been complemented by virtual health talks where our collaborative health practitioners educated staff, customers, and other participants about diseases such as cervical cancer and breast cancer itself. Other virtual health talks, including prostate cancer education, will be done this week.



The Managing Director, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, highlighted the Bank's commitment to health advocacy. He noted that by actively promoting awareness and early intervention, the Bank plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of both its staff and customers.



“Our commitment to the well-being of our staff and customers goes beyond financial services, and initiatives like this exemplify our dedication to the health and welfare of the communities within we operate and the larger society,” he said.



Alhaji Yakubu-Tali pointed out that by extending easy access to screening, the Bank aims to empower its staff and customers with the knowledge and opportunity to take proactive steps in preventing avoidable fatalities from deadly diseases like breast cancer.



He explained that as the People’s Bank, the customer is at the heart of its operations and it was the duty of the Bank to extend the free screening exercise to our cherished customers as well.



"Statistics show that more women face the challenge of breast cancer. This highlights the importance of early detection in our collective battle against the disease," he emphasized.



Alhaji Yakubu-Tali underscored the pivotal role women play in Ghana's socio-economic development. He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to address this significant threat to both the lives and livelihoods of women.



The Managing Director commended the Head of Customer Care & Quality Service, Obaapa Y. Addo, the president of the ADB Ladies Association, Bridget L. N. Kaminta, our collaborative health officials as well as all other stakeholders for their respective roles in putting this all important exercise together. The collaborative health practitioners and/or institutions are; Dr. Bright Baabu, Acacia Clinic; Dr. Collins Appiah-Agyekum, Occupational Health & Wellness Consultant; Tema Women’s Hospital, Medifam Multi-Specialist Hospital, Accra; Abokobi Health Centre, Madina; and Tamale Teaching Hospital; Cape Coast Regional Hospital and Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw.



Below is the schedule for the breast cancer screening exercise:



No Branch Location Date Time

1 ADB Nhyiaeso Branch Kumasi Wed. 18 - Thu 19, 2023 Done



2 ADB Tema Main Branch Tema Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 9am – 4pm



3 ADB, Tamale Main Branch Tamale Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 9am – 4pm



4 ADB, Head Office, Accra Accra Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 9am – 4pm



5 ADB, Madina Branch Madina Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 9am – 4pm



6 ADB, Cape Coast Branch Cape Coast Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 9am – 4pm