Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

ACCP, Ablekuma North Municipal clean Odorkor Market

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly equally supported the clean up exercise

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP), with support from All Round Art Media Production (ARAMP), has organised a clean-up exercise at Odorkor in Accra.



The clean-up, which was done on Saturday at the Odorkor Market and its environs, formed part of activities of ACCP to make Ghana clean.



The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly equally supported to ensure the exercise was successfully carried out.



Speaking to Atinka News after the exercise, the International Administrator of ACCP, Apostle Steven Wilberforce, explained that it was to create awareness of good sanitation practices, and the need for citizens to develop positive behavioural change towards the environment.



He disclosed the exercise will be done every month.



He added that it was to support the President’s vision of making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.



“We need to clean our environment. Cleanliness is next to godliness, so everyone needs to participate in cleaning their environs. Starting from today, this pilot project is to help Ghana to be clean,” he said.



He indicated that the initiative will be replicated in communities across the country.



Apostle Wilberforce, therefore, charged Ghanaians to refrain from dumping refuse into gutters and drains, cautioning that such a practice was the cause of many diseases in the country.



For his part, the Director of ARAMP, Mr Gordon Galolo, said though, “we are a production house, we also focus on national issues like sanitation.



And with few months for the rainy season to set in, he pleaded with waste management companies to come on board and support them with logistics to make the country clean.



The Assemblyman for Odorkor, Mr Ishmael Quao, was full of praise for ACCP and ARAMP for their initiative to contribute their quota in making Ghana clean.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma North, Mr Kofi Ofori, said “we should learn from Ablekuma North by cleaning up our areas regularly.



He added that a filthy environ was a recipe for diseases.

He used the chance to appeal to residents in the municipal to always keep their environs clean



He also advised Ghanaians to follow the covid protocols to help protect each other.



Later, the MCE for Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly Kofi Ofori donated some nose masks and hand sanitisers to ACCP members.



On March 27 & 28 2021, ACCP will hold International Peace Summit at Brampton, Ontario, Canada is to promote all the three pillars of sustainable development – economic, social and environmental under the theme ” Peaceful Co-existence towards sustainable development.”



The event focuses on building peace across the globe by meeting people’s needs in different areas.