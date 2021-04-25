ABS graduates to tackle national development challenges

Regional News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: GNA

Professor Kwame Omane Antwi, Chairman of the Governing Council of Accra Business School (ABS) says graduates of the school have been equipped with values to tackle challenges of national development, especially corruption.



He said this during the 10th Congregation of ABS, where 121 graduands were awarded a Master of Business (MBA) certificate after successfully fulfilling their academic requirements.



Professor Omane Antwi, said the MBA students had been trained with a set of competences designed to prepare students to become knowledgeable, ethical decision makers and good citizens of the country.



“Talking about ethical decision making, ABS believes that our graduates have been equipped with lots of values particularly integrity, courage and enabling empowerment to tackle challenges of national development, especially the corruption canker, which includes; Inflating prices of items, over estimation of cost of projects, the 'ghost workers’ syndrome, poor financial management and record keeping, among others,’’ he noted.



Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, in a speech read on his behalf, urged the graduates to become agents of change in society and be productive in their respective endeavours to boost Ghana’s economic growth.



“Touching on education and income, I must say that there is always a positive impact from an MBA education to greater income equality.



"This level of attainment always translates into higher rates of growth. As more individuals attain a higher level of education such as MBA, people with low income are well able to search for and find economic opportunities,’’ he said.







The 10th congregation themed: “MBA Education and National Development” saw Mrs Georgina Konadu Boateng, adjudged the overall best student for the class of 2021.



Since its establishment, 1031 students have graduated from ABS, made up of 701 MBAs, 135 Postgraduate Diplomas and 195 Bachelors and Level 7 Extended Diplomas.



