ABA Fuseini denies being fanned by delegates after defeat in parliamentary primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, member of parliament for Sagnarigu, has denied claims he was fanned by supporters following his loss.



According to him, he was nowhere around the polling centre when the results were announced; hence, he believes the claim is a figment of imagination.



He explained that he had left the centre with his team to search for food prior to the counting of the results; however, it was while they were still in the restaurant that they heard the news of his defeat.



He added that he was fine with the results and claimed that he was in a hysterical state that was just a figment of someone’s imagination.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said, “ I just want to react to the statement that suggests I was in a hysterical state as a result of the declaration and that I had to be assisted by so many people fanning me. I am indicating that no such thing happened. In the declaration of the results, I was far away. I went with my team outside the place to go and eat because I hadn’t eaten the whole day. So, we went looking for food, and it was even there I found out about our results. I was not even near there for supporters to be fanning me because the results had gone badly for me.



“...I think that it must be a figment of someone’s imagination. I must say I was fine with whatever verdict and this was what transpired at the voting so I want that false claim debunked. It has no substance,” he told GhanaWeb.



YNA/OGB