ABA Fuseini breaks silence on shocking defeat in NDC elections

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, member of parliament for Sagnarigu has broken his silence following his defeat in the NDC’s just-ended parliamentary Primaries saying the victorious Atta Issah is his son.



The MP in a message posted on his social media handles thanked the chiefs and people of Sagnarigu for their support over the past three terms he served as MP.



He congratulated Atta Issah, the winning candidate for taking over the baton from him. According to the MP, Atta Issah is his son.



Mr. Fuseini also extended appreciation to the flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress NDC John Mahama who won by 98.9% of the votes cast.



Read his full message



Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulilah! Alhamdulillah!



I give all thanks and praises to Almighty Allah for being my guide in this journey. By His devine grace,I have represented the good people of Sagnarigu constituency for three consecutive terms as their Member of Parliament and I am eternally grateful to Him.



My sincere thanks and and appreciation also go to my family for always standing by me all through.



I pay reverence to the chiefs and elders of Sagnarigu, particularly N-Yab Sagnari Naa, Naa Yab, Naa Yab Gukpe Naa and Naa Yab Nanton Naa respectively for their guidance, support and cooperation.



Kudos to my team of diligent, hardworking men and women who put their lives on the line for me. I shall NOT forget your toils for me.



To my ardent supporters and the rank and file of the NDC in the constituency, thank you!



