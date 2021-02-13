Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: David Donkoh, Contributor

AAN Humanitarian Foundation Int. donates cash to needy widows

The donation forms part of the foundation’s efforts to help fight poverty

AAN Humanitarian Foundation International - a Non-profit making organization that seeks to significantly contribute towards the transformative, right-based agenda for children, youth, women, and the less privileged in societies, has offered cash support to some needy widows and single mothers in Accra to become financially self-reliant.



The donation forms part of the foundation’s efforts to help fight poverty in the country and to cushion the needy, especially widows against the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Foundation have over the years supported immensely, by providing food, shelter, medicine and a host of other materials and services to the vulnerable at various institutions including orphanage homes, hospitals and prisons.



At the handover ceremony, the Executive Director of ANN Humanitarian Foundation International, Mrs. Afia Akoto Nixon, said “we know that sometimes, all people need is a little investment to change their lives. That is why our foundation is assisting some of these widows with cash, to work their own way out of poverty”.



Supported by her husband, co-founder of the foundation, Chief Biney Nixon added that, this gesture is to fuel the businesses of these widows.



“The foundation believes this would serve as start-up funds for beneficiaries to identify opportunities for small businesses that might be viable in their area, which will go a long for them to achieve sustainable socio-economic independence and can also be able to take care of their children properly by providing them with the basic necessities of life and formal education.”



The widows and single mothers expressed their gratitude to the foundation for their thoughtfulness and kind gesture.







