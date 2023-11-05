A vote for Dr Bawumia in 2024 is a proxy third term vote for Akuffo Addo - Nii Tan asserts

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

The National Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey has made a strong reservation regarding the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections.



Nii Tan in a statement released, asserts that a vote for the NPP in 2024 is a veiled endorsement of the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, potentially infringing upon Ghana's constitutional principles.



Nii Tan contends that a vote for Bawumia effectively serves as a clandestine vote for Nana Akuffo Addo, potentially perpetuating the current administration's organized crimes.



Furthermore, Nii Tan highlighted the numerous uninvestigated corruption allegations that have plagued the NPP government and its appointees. He argues that a vote for Dr Bawumia will serve as a cover-up for what he perceives as state-organized corrupt practices within the administration, which he claims have contributed to economic difficulties faced by the country.



The NDC, on its part, has resoundingly elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flag bearer, positioning itself as the best choice for Ghanaian voters in the 2024 elections.



The upcoming elections are anticipated to be pivotal in shaping Ghana's political landscape, and discussions surrounding transparency, accountability, and good governance are likely to play a significant role in the electoral discourse.