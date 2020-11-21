Politics of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

A vote for Akufo-Addo is a vote for better future of the younger generation - Abronye DC

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged electorates to retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in power to secure a better future for the younger generation.



According to him, the NPP has demonstrated it is ”the only party that builds the future of people” through the implementation of good programs, policies, and social interventions that had inured to the benefit of the citizenry.



This, he said, warrants President Akufo-Addo to be given another term in office to continue his agenda for the country.



Chairman Abronye was speaking at a durbar organised by the various professional groups in the Berekum West Constituency to canvass for more votes for the parliamentary candidate Hon Kwaku Agyenim Boateng and President Akufo-Addo ahead of the elections.



He admonished the various groupings in the Party to eschew every element of complacency and put in hard work in order to secure a resounding victory for the party in the 2020 General Elections.



Present at the durbar were the Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, 1st Vice Chairman Mr Joseph Mensah, 2nd Vice Chairperson Doris Asoma, Financial Secretary Mr Henry Oppong, Deputy Organizer Kofi Darko, Communications Director Asare Bediako Seth among other bigwigs in the party.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.